General News of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

Source: GNA

LGBTQ+: Tijjaniya Muslims commend President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Tijjaniya Muslims Movement of Ghana (TMMG)has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his decisive stand on the LGBTQ+ activities in Ghana.



“It is our belief that the actions of groups such as the LGBTQ+ and other inhuman acts perpetrated against humanity, in general, are the main causes of the big problems mankind go through,” the group said in a statement.



The statement signed by Alhaji Khuzaima Mohammed Osman, Executive Secretary, and copied to the Ghana News Agency at Tema, said the inaction of leaders to stop and prevent such heinous crimes against humanity was clear disobedience to the will of Almighty Allah.



The Movement said it found it appropriate to commend President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his bold stand which will go a long way to protect the moral fabric of the society.



The Group expressed optimism that future governments would continue the path to discourage the practice of homosexuality in the country.



