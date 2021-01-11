General News of Monday, 11 January 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu should be ashamed for saying his MPs were bribed - JOY

Jacob Osei Yeboah (JOY), Independent Presidential Candidate

The vice-presidential candidate for independent presidential candidate Mr. Seth Asiedu Walker, Mr. Jacob Osei Yeboah (JOY) says the Suame Member of Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, should be ashamed of himself for saying that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs bribed some of their MPs to vote against Prof. Aaron Oquaye as Speaker.



He stated that this claim goes to confirm the perception that MPs take bribes before approving deals and bills.



He wondered why the former Majority Leader of the 7th parliament could make such claims.



The leader of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu has disclosed that his colleagues were not united in the vote for Speaker of Parliament.



He said in an interview that former the opposition infiltrated their camp ahead of the election of the Speaker.



“I heard rumours that the NDC was trying to bribe some of our members to vote against Speaker Oquaye, so I quickly called those whose name was mentioned to speak with them; others too had some unresolved issues with him and had said they would not vote for him. I met all those members in the hotel and spoke at length with them to rescind their decision, but it practically fell on deaf ears”.



But reacting, JOY told Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the position by the legislator is terrible and serious.



He said this goes to confirm an allegation by the former MP for Odoben Brakwa P.C. Appiah Ofori that New Patriotic Party (NPP) members of parliament (MP) were given five thousand dollars by the then office of the Chief of Staff to vote in favour of the Sale of Ghana Telecom to Vodafone.



He also asked the MPs to be ashamed of themselves for the chaos that characterized the election of the Speaker of Parliament.