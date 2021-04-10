Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu’s tribal comment divisive – F.F Anto

Politics of Saturday, 10 April 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

The 1st Vice Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), F. F Anto, has described as “rubbish” the statement by Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu that the party should not choose another Akan Flagbearer to lead the party to the 2024 general elections.



The party stalwart who’s an Ashanti slammed the Majority Leader during a meeting with party grassroots on Wednesday, April 8, 2024, in Bolgatanga in the Upper East region as part of the ‘thank you’ tour being undertaken by the executives across the country.



Addressing the meeting Mr. Anto said the “Majority Leader should know better”, adding that “such unguided comments are divisive” and cautioned party leaders to be guarded in their commentary.



The NPP National Chairman, Freddie Blay, together with other national executives present including the General Secretary, John Boadu, the National Organiser, Sammi Awuku, also condemned the comments of the Majority Leader and urged party faithful to ignore such comments.



Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu who’s also MP for Suame, in a recent interview with Joy News stated that it will be unwise for the NPP to pick another Akan as a Presidential candidate in the upcoming 2024 elections having filed Prof. Adu Boahene, Mr J.A Kufuor and current President Nana Akufo Addo.



He believes if the party should go with his suggestion, that will deal with the “Akanistic” tag being propagated by the opposition NDC.