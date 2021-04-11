Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu refused to be contested, want NPP to use same to elect flagbearer – Nyaho-Tamakloe

General News of Sunday, 11 April 2021

Source: Class FM

Founding Member of the New Patriotic Party Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has opened fire on Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu wondering why the latter is speaking about flagbearer contest when he refused to allow a contest in his Suame backyard.



According to hin, Kyei Mensah Bonsu wants the party to adopt a method alien to the constitution of the party because he believes it worked to keep him in power for a long time in parliament.



“He [Kyei Mensah Bonsu] refused to be contested for his own constituency when he was even a Majority Leader but what he has done now has even worsened the situation”, saying he is not surprised about the conduct of the Majority leader.



“Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu; I personally am not surprised about this behaviour that he has put up again”, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe said on Class91.3FM in an interview on Thursday, 8 April 2021, explaining: “He refused to be contested for his own constituency when he was even a Majority Leader but what he has done now has even worsened the situation”.



“Nowhere in the constitution has it been stated that when one particular ethnic group has been followed by another particular ethnic group or people from the same ethnic group have been at the helm of the party, then the party should look for somebody from a different ethnic group”, he explained.



“I remember years back when Peter Ala Adjetey called me that he wanted to contest for the position of presidential candidate; that is what he wants. Others have done it before.



“But if we rather try to follow what he is trying to bring about, that will completely divide the party and it will rather lead us into a sort of tribal association”, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe warned.



“Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, as I said earlier, refused to be contested in his own constituency when he was a Majority Leader, so, that tells you that the man himself is an undemocratic person.”



“He doesn’t believe in democracy. In fact, because of his behaviour, I think a couple of NPP people who wanted to contest to get into parliament from various constituencies, did a similar thing”.



“They don’t believe in democracy and I’m not surprised about what is happening now. What amazes me is that Akufo-Addo, who, all along, some of us have believed in him that he is a democratic person, should have called him to order”.



Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe called on the Majority Leader to resign from his position.