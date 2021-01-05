General News of Tuesday, 5 January 2021

Source: Patriotic Progressive Front

Kyei Mensah Bonsu deserves commendations for grooming others - Group

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah0Bonsu

A group calling itself the Patriotic Progressive Front, has hailed the exploits of the Majority Leader in Parliament, Hon. Kyei Mensah Bonsu.



According to the group, the Majority Leader has achieved a commendable feat as a Member of Parliament hence the need to "pave the way for one of his protégés to lead the majority front in parliament."



The group in it's latest press release affirmed that there are politicians who are capable of fitting into the shoes of Kyei Mensah Bonsu.



They, however, maintain that new wines should be given the nod to play the role of a Majority Leader instead of using the status quo to determine who qualifies for the position.



Read the full statement below



The Patriotic Progressive Front joins the totality of the good Ghana folks to celebrate Hon. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's leadership in parliament over the years.



We are particularly enthused about the fact his leadership has seen the rise of many budding talents who are ready to lead and lead well.



It is against this backdrop that we commend Hon Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu for his sterling leadership. However, we are of the firm belief that he needs to graduate into other roles with the executive arm of government in order to pave the way for one of his protégés to lead the majority front in parliament.



The Patriotic Progressive Front want to put on record that there are dozens of capable hands on the majority bench who are ripe, and ready to serve if given the opportunity.



We must give such capable hands the opportunity to serve as new wine in new bottles and guard against a situation of old wine in a new bottle.



Much as we are fully aware of the intense horse-trading, lobbying and self-promotional gimmicks going on to have Hon. Kyei Mensah Bonsu to stay on the job for another parliamentary life, we will also like to urge him to consider leaving the stage when the ovation is loudest.



As an astute and pragmatist leader, he must know the time to quit, if and when necessary, to preserve the achievements of the struggle for parliamentary democracy and good governance.



The choice of a parliamentary leadership must necessarily look beyond the current political variables and into the future.



The ruling regime must not gamble with the future of the youth by nominating a parliamentary leadership in furtherance of the status quo. It is too risky putting all your eggs in one basket.



President Akufo-Addo and the NPP leadership must keep their focus and settle on a person with credibility, tenacity and integrity - An intellectual and a unifier who would bring consensus building to bear in our body politics.



The NPP can certainly do better.



Signed: Ampony Daniel (Leader of the Patriotic Progressive Front)





