General News of Wednesday, 12 August 2020

Source: Peace FM

Kwesi Pratt gives Akufo-Addo 'thumbs up' for granting mercy to dismissed students

Kwesi Pratt Jnr

Kwesi Pratt has lauded President Nana Akufo-Addo's intervention in the dismissal of some fourteen (14) final year students by the Ghana Education Service (GES).



Some of the students were seen in a viral video blaming and insulting President Akufo-Addo because they couldn't write their Integrated Science paper while others decided to vandalize their school properties.



The Ghana Education Service dismissed and barred the students from writing the ongoing WASSCE examinations following their misconduct towards the President.



The GES further surcharged the students, who resorted to vandalism, for the full cost of the damages and referred the matter to the Police.



Some teachers who were supposed to invigilate the students but misconducted themselves were also punished and the Police charged to launch investigations into their misbehaviour.



Following the GES sanctions, the President issued a statement pleading with the education authority to grant the students clemency and allow them to participate in their final exams while the other punishments hold.



"Even though the acts of indiscipline undertaken by these students are intolerable, acts which have led to their subsequent dismissal from school, President Akufo-Addo is of the firm view that dismissal alone is enough punishment, and will serve as enough deterrent against future acts of indiscipline," the statement by the Director of Communications Office of the President, Eugene Arhin, read.



Contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Kwesi Pratt was elated that the students will be permitted to write their final examinations.



Although he doesn't condone the behaviour of the students, he however believed denying the students the opportunity to write and finish their exams would have dire consequences on the nation.



To him, the President's call for leniency was an appropriate call.



''Even convicted criminals are permitted to write exams. So, why wouldn't the students be allowed to write their exams? I'm saying even murderers can write exams, why not the students?'' he questioned.



''I was very glad when the President intervened because I couldn't agree that the students should be prevented from writing their exams. Do we understand the consequences if they don't write the exams? Because there are some of the students who if they are not able to write these exams, the person won't write again or cannot further his or her education. And if care is not taken, the person would turn into a social misfit and commit hideous crimes against this country.''





