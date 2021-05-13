Kwesi Pratt endorses 'FixTheCountry' campaign

General News of Thursday, 13 May 2021

Source: Peace FM

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt has endorsed the ''fix the country'' campaign by some Ghanaian youth.



The campaign is geared towards putting President Nana Addo's administration on its toes to improve the living conditions of the populace.



The youth have generated #fixthecountry on social media to convey their grievances to the President regarding how he is steering the affairs of the country.



They complain about poor governance system adopted by the President in his second term.



This agitation began after an announcement days ago that fuel prices would be increased which, following a public outcry, the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has reduced the prices from 17 pesewas to 9 pesewas.



Contributing to Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', Mr. Pratt explained that the ''fix the country'' campaigners' reasons for embarking on their protest is justifiable.



The group gave a reason that they were embarking on the demonstration like the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo did years ago when he joined thousands on the ''Kum Me Preko'' protest.



They also listed a number of concerns like the irregular power supply, fuel price hikes and so forth that they would like the President to fix.



To Kwesi Pratt, these concerns were also the concerns of the ''Kum Me Preko'' protesters for which the President was a part of.



He also alluded to the President's criticisms of the late President John Atta Mills' administration where he (Nana Addo) told the late President to fix the economy because he was elected Head of State to resolve their plight of the citizens, not for him to complain about previous government's performance.



"It scares and alarms that some people say they want to do what the President did and some people are annoyed. Why are you angry? What the President did, was it not a good thing at the time? If it was a good thing, why can't someone else replicate it?"



"Didn't our President once say we should fix the country? He said it. Do you remember when he told Professor Mills to fix the country because he is the Head of State? It's the same thing they're saying. There's no difference," he stated.



