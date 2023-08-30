Kwesi Pratt clashes with Titus Glover over 'Bawumia is doing tribal politics' comment

General News of Wednesday, 30 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Veteran Journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. had a heated argument with a former member of parliament for the Tema East constituency, Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, over claims that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is running a tribal campaign.



According to him, the assertion that vice president, Dr. Bawumia should be elected because the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has never had a Northerner as its flagbearer is not valid.



The veteran journalist indicated that Dr. Bawumia is running a campaign based on tribe does not augur well for him based on his utterances against former president, John Dramani Mahama during his tenure in office.



Titus Glover questioned the assertion of Kwesi Pratt that Dr. Bawumia runs a tribal campaign and clarified that the vice president has not said anything tribalistic in all his campaign messages.



Speaking in a panel discussion on Metro TV, on August 30, 2023, the former Tema East MP refuted Kwesi Pratt’s claims of Dr. Bawumia being tribalistic in his campaign for the flagbearer of the party.



“He [Kwesi Pratt] said the Vice president is doing a tribal campaign, he went on to say that he [Dr. Bawumia] removed recently a northern president [John Maham, which I totally disagree with. Any of the two things you [Kwesi Pratt] have said.



"So now you want to correct, that’s fine, They [Dr. Bawumia and John Mahama] are from two different political environments. So there's nothing wrong about it at all. Whenever he mounts the platform, he [Dr. Bawumia] never speaks about tribal politics, not at all,” he said.



Kwesi Pratt quickly interjected and said; “Listen, is doing tribal politics and tribes are not the same.

And then, secondly, I didn't say that he [Dr. Bawumia] removed a president. He doesn't have the capacity to remove anybody. He campaigned against somebody,” he clarified.



Kwesi Pratt urged the NPP delegates to elect a leader who would heed their challenges and contribute to the growth of the party.



“What is happening is that the parties are choosing people who are presumed to be the persons who can help us realize our aspirations, and provide for our needs as a people. That's what we are choosing, nothing less, nothing more,” he advised NPP delegates.



Watch the interview below







BS/OGB



