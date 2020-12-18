Regional News of Friday, 18 December 2020

Source: SVTV Africa

Kwesi Ansah undergoes successful surgery

play videoKwesi Ansah pictured after his successfully operation

A few weeks ago, Kwesi Ansah received GH¢7,000 from SVTV Africa Foundation to perform a leg surgery. His first leg has been successfully operated on.



SVTV Africa visited Kwesi Ansah for updates on his health after the surgery.



Kwesi disclosed that he's great and that the other leg will be operated on in the next three months.



According to the doctor at the Suhum Government Hospital, he needs to recover and prep for the next one. However, Kwesi will visit the hospital after a month for a check-up.



Kwesi needs a wheelchair to move around. His family has expressed gratitude to Ghanaians and SVTV Africa for the immense support.



