General News of Thursday, 6 August 2020

Kweku Baako's views about Prof. Ahwoi’s ‘Working with Rawlings’ book

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, is of the view that "Working with Rawlings", the book authored by Prof. Kwamena Ahwoi, is wrongly timed.



According to him, the ‘Working with Rawlings’ publication has a likelihood of messing up the opposition party, especially as the country heads to the December polls.



“Ahwoi is a very strategic, intelligent and sharp person and I’ve asked myself about the timing of the release," he stated on Peace FM's Kokrokoo Morning Show on Wednesday.

"When you do content analysis, it appears some people are disputing.”



Baako argued that there is no doubt the book was good despite the controversies it has created since its launch.



“It is a good effort and some of us have not been able to do such exploits so we need to respect him and not rubbish it but let me be honest the timing of the release of this book relative to the NDC as a political machinery, questions arise," Baako observed.



“Coherence, cohesion relative to the campaign, considering the timing. I’m wondering whether it’s positive or negative for the party,” he bemoaned.



Arthur Kobina Kennedy likewise published "Chasing the Elephant into the Bush", a book which highlighted the problems with the NPP at a time when his party was in opposition.



Ghanaians have long bemoaned the lack of memoirs by politicians and high-ranking leaders.



The reaction to Ahwoi’s book will signal other politicians on how to proceed.

