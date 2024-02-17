Kwamina Thompson emphasizes the need for regional maritime collaboration and coordination

General News of Saturday, 17 February 2024

Chief Executive Officer of Darlex Finance and Leasing Co.Ltd, Kenneth Kwamina Thompson, has reiterated the relevance of regional maritime collaboration and coordination to enhance efficient regional maritime governance.



Delivering his speech at the closing ceremony of the 2024 Maritime Sector Governance Course (MSGC), organized by the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), through the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (GAFCSC), Kwamina Thompson underscored the significance of fostering close cooperation among regional stakeholders to tackle the complex challenges facing the maritime sector.



The MSGC, a five-day intensive course, provided participants with comprehensive insights into various aspects of maritime governance, including Search and Rescue Operations, Maritime Law, and the International Shipping and Port Security (ISPS) Code.



Throughout the course, Kwamina Thompson emphasized the need for collaborative efforts to address illicit maritime activities effectively.



The Darlex boss praised the collaboration between Ghanaian experts from the military, maritime professionals, and academia in facilitating the course. He urged greater engagement between academic institutions and industry stakeholders to exchange knowledge and enhance operational strategies in maritime governance.



Acknowledging the support of stakeholders, particularly the Defence Section of the British High Commission, Kwamina Thompson expressed gratitude for their funding assistance, which has been instrumental in the success of the course.



The Maritime Sector Governance Course is one of the various modules organized as part of GAFCSC’s Masters programs. The course brought together students of the Senior Command Staff and Course 45, weekend students of GAFCSC’s Masters programs, and some external participants drawn from the maritime industry, ministries, departments, and agencies.



