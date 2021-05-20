Kwamena Duncan and Kwabena Bomfeh engage in 'fierce' banter over burning of excavators

General News of Thursday, 20 May 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

The studios of Peace FM were figuratively set ablaze when the Wednesday team of the morning show 'Kokrokoo' took over the airwaves to discuss the ongoing operations by a joint Military team.



The team has been tasked to remove illegal miners and their machinery along with river bodies and other mining areas.



Former Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan and former Acting General Secretary of the Convention's People's Party (CPP), James Kwabena Bomfeh engaged in fiery altercations while discussing whether or not the burning of excavators used in illegal gold mining, popularly called galamsey, is a way to resolve the galamsey menace.



During the altercation, Kwamena Duncan argued that he is 100 percent in favour of the burning of the excavators claiming it's an 'emergency solution' to the problem.



He further contended that if the illegal miners didn't deem it wrong to contaminate the water bodies and destroy the forest reserves, then it is out of place for any person to describe the burning of the excavators as unlawful.



To him, "in the circumstance, it is the best. The end justifies the means".



But James Kwabena Bomfeh, also called Kabila, offered a contrasting view to the former Minister's assertions.



To Kabila, two wrongs don't make a right, therefore stressing it is equally illegal for the Military personnel to burn the excavators of the illegal miners.



"You can't use chaos to resolve lawlessness . . . So, if there is a problem, use the law," he exclaimed.



He asserted that the best way to handle the machinery belonging to the illegal miners is to apply the law, which is to seize the machines and keep them in the custody of the Police.



"There is no society that can preserve itself into the future without law," he insisted.



