Kwame Pianim tops Twitter trends after slamming Ken Ofori-Atta over Ghana's Debt Exchange

General News of Thursday, 12 January 2023

Ghanaian economist, Kwame Pianim is currently trending on Twitter following his comment on Ghana’s economy.



Kwame Pianim in an interview with TV3 said government is sitting on a timebomb if it goes ahead to implement the Domestic Debt Exchange programme.



He further said that Ken Ofori-Atta's irresponsibility and recklessness has led the country into a ditch, which has resulted in the need for the country to undertake a debt restructuring exercise for an IMF bailout.



"...I would have been proud as a Ghanaian to contribute to the debt restructuring exercise but I will not contribute one pesewa for Ken Ofori-Atta leading this, he led us into the gutter..." he stressed.



Following his comment, he has topped Twitter trends with many social media users reacting to his statement.



“AIR -Arrogance, Incompetence and Recklessness. Renowned economist Dr. Kwame Pianim. Who is he referring to?” Nelson Bonkena quizzed.



“We have men like Kwame Pianim in this country but we no dey mind them...” Mr_Kormy Tweeted



Kwame Pianim dropping common sense but it look like gems! NPP is so arrogantly ignorant and dvmb esp their supposed economic team and Ghanaians are so docile and stvpid allowing these to go on unstopped! And funny enough #BawumiaNeverLies is trending at 1 pic.twitter.com/uv7nnpCG2t — JESUS Is King ????✨ (@GhanaSocialU) January 12, 2023

Ken Ofori Atta is behaving like a child who killed both parents and when he was charged for murder, pleaded he should be pardoned because he is an orphan.



~Kwame Pianim — Suadique Musah???? (@Suadiquemusa) January 12, 2023

i can sit and listen to kwame pianim for a whole day.



pure wisdom ! — Rahman™???????? (@rahmann_23) January 12, 2023

If we have people like Kwame Pianim in this country and still leaders in this country does not seek advice from him hmmmm....what an intelligent man ,God bless him and may he live long..@kwamepianim#Tv3newday #JohnniesBite — Pocket_Money (@jacobAmarquaye1) January 12, 2023

Kwame Pianim spitting fire and lashing left right center ???????????????? — ShowLove ???? (@the_eamensah) January 12, 2023

Kwame pianim and the likes are the people we need in Ghana speaking truth to authority — Mutaru Osman (@OsmanMutaru) January 12, 2023

@RAahiagbah is Kwame Pianim also clueless for saying this. — EnergyBooster (@EnergyBooster4) January 12, 2023

Kwame Pianim. Blunt!! — Kwame (@Kwamewalcott) January 11, 2023

Kwame Pianim speaking fact — Gyinah (@OfficialGyinah) January 12, 2023

