Politics of Tuesday, 7 July 2020

Kwame Awuah-Darko congratulates Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

Former Managing Director of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) Awuah Darko, has extended his warm congratulations to Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang for being nominated as John Mahama's running mate for the 2020 general elections.



Awuah Darko was one of the candidates who was tipped for the running mate job, however, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has been the named choice.



The former TOR boss took to Facebook and wrote “‘Congratulations to Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang on being chosen as Running Mate to H.E. John Dramani Mahama. This is a solid ticket for victory 2020’.



His congratulatory message has left people who anticipated hostility among the rank and file of the NDC have been left dumbfounded, as his gesture is indicative of a united front for victory in the 2020 elections.



The business magnate is credited for turning the fortunes of a once-comatose petroleum downstream sector and breathing life into the activities of TOR.



Awuah Darko also served as the boss of Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited(BOST)

