Kwame Adinkra diffuses anti-Bawumia propaganda at Akwasidae

General News of Wednesday, 29 March 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Veteran Broadcast Journalist, Luther King Kwame Adinkra has diffused anti-Bawumia propaganda over the number of Parliamentarians who were at Manhyia Palace with the Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia a week ago.



A portion of a video from nearly 18 hours of the event in circulation on various social media platforms with Kwame Adinkra who was the Master of Ceremony(MC) for the occasion, seeks to suggest that the Vice President was accompanied to Otumfuo Osei Tutu’s Akwasidae by 30 Members of Parliament and not over 80 as being reported by a section of the media.



But speaking in an interview to dismiss the claim, Kwame Adinkra who always Emcees events indicated that his video was taken out of context to suit people’s parochial interest and not a true reflection of what transpired at the second Akwasidae in 2023.



He indicated that he was mentioning the number of MPs per region who accompanied the Vice President to the event.



“There is a video captioned Kwame Adinkra exposes team Bawumia. The list I was given was a breakdown of MPs per Region. Ashanti Region was the first, followed by Eastern Region, and Northern Region and the other regions.



So when you pick the Ashanti Region, for example, we have 47 MPs of which 4 are NDC MPs. Out of the 42 NPP MPs in the Ashanti Region, those who came were 31. So after mentioning their names, I concluded that the MPs who accompanied the Vice President to the Akwasidae from the Ashanti Region were 31.



So the person who did the video suggesting I said only 30 MPs accompanied Dr. Bawumia cut the video to suit their interest. I said 30 MPs from the Ashanti region joined the Vice President and not 30 MPs in total,” he said on Accra-based OKAY FM.



Kwame Adinkra who was the MC for the Akwasidae indicated that apart from the Members of Parliament who were present, some Government appointees who hitherto were not known faces at the Akwasidae were present just for the love for the Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.