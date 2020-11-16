Politics of Monday, 16 November 2020

Kwaku Bonsam 'dazes' Offinso North constituents with projects

The new market constructed by Kwaku Bonsam

He is not yet a Member of Parliament (MP) nor a government official but is now seeking to do so.



Nana Kwaku Bonsam, a well known traditionalist at Akomadan-Afrancho, is contesting the Offinso North constituency in the Ashanti Region in the December 7 parliamentary elections as an independent candidate.



At a time when some MPs have incurred the anger of their constituents for lack of development, the fearful fetish priest is interestingly being celebrated by people in his area for championing unprecedented projects.



He has singlehandedly constructed five (5) modern markets at Nkenkaasu, Daaso, Asuoso, Nkwaakwaa and Tanokrom, all in the Offinso North constituency.



Nana Kwaku Bonsam, has also financed the refurbishment of a number of schools, provided polytanks and generators to supply water to some needy communities in the constituency.



He is also in the process of supplying computers and accessories to schools in the area to promote the study of Information Communication and Technology (ICT).



The biggest of all is the ongoing construction of a bridge over the Akomadan river to ease the difficulty residents face in connecting to other parts of the town.



Even in Nkenkaasu, where the incumbent MP Hon Collins Ntim, who is also a deputy minister of local government and rural development hails from, the traditional worshipper has constructed a decent market for the people.



Until, the intervention by Nana Kwaku Bonsam, traders in Nkenkaasu, plied their trade in makeshift structures, in spite of their several pleas to the MP for help.



In an interview after the tour of the projects, the dreaded traditionalist noted that he was touched by the plight of the traders, particularly those at Nkenkaasu, hence the support.



He wondered why Hon Ntim ignored the long-standing pleas of the poor traders, when indeed he has constructed a modern ranch for his cattle in the town.



"You refused to construct a market for traders in your hometown but you saw the need to spend huge sums of money to construct a modern pen for your cattle" the internationally acclaimed traditional priest rhetorically questioned.



He said though, he is seeking to represent the constituents in parliament, his main motivation of sponsoring the massive projects in the area is to improve the livelihoods of the people.



Though, the course he is charting is a huge drain on his finances, Nana Kwaku Bonsam, said he was determined to do more for the people with or without power.



He, however, detested the intimidation and frustration been meted out to him by some powers in the constituency for daring to help them.



"Is it a crime to help your own people when they are in need and you can do so?" Nana Kwaku Bonsam asked with sadness.



He recounted the bastardisation he suffered in the hands of power brokers in the area when he erected a billboard in his hometown commending President Akuffo Addo for implementing the free senior high school policy.



The underlying principle of politics is development, therefore, Nana Kwaku Bonsam did not understand why somebody should be a target for intimidation all because he wants to assist in the development of his area.



Meanwhile, some people and chiefs in the constituency have pledged to endorse his candidature in the upcoming polls.



They stated that if the renowned fetish priest could initiate such height of development without any source of government funding, then they believe that he could do more when he gets the opportunity to represent them in parliament.





