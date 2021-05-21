Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh denies allegations of engaging in galamsey

General News of Friday, 21 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Following a news report by GhanaWeb titled, 'List of NPP bigwigs alleged to be galamsey kingpins', Kweku Asomah-Cheremeh, the former Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, has issued a statement, denying ever being involved in galamsey.



Earlier, GhanaWeb had reported that the allegation against the former Minister of Lands and Natural Resources was levelled by Kwabena Boaffoe Abronye, Bono Regional chairman of the NPP.



According to him, the main reason the Akufo-Addo administration lost its fight against galamsey in the first term was that Peter Amewu who was bent on ridding the country of galamsey was substituted for Asomah-Cheremeh by the president.



But, in a letter from Henewaa Chambers, lawyers for the former minister, it stated emphatically that he has never engaged in galamsey (illegal mining) and owns no concession.



The statement added that Kweku Asomah-Cheremeh has not also been in any situation that has allowed him to be engaged directly or indirectly with persons in the trade of illegal mining, thereby denying all claims made.



“Contrary to the allegations, my client had devoted his might, attention, knowledge and resources with the help of the officers at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to fight galamsey and would therefore urge the public to disregard any unfounded and false allegations leveled against him.



“My client has never visited any galamsey site to take monies from illegal miners nor has he been arrested by any person or by Hon. Gilbert Ken Asamah, the then MCE of Tarkwa,” it stated.



They, therefore, added that it becomes unimaginable that their client will be dragged into such allegations, demanding a retraction.



