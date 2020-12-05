Regional News of Saturday, 5 December 2020

Source: GNA

Kwahu South NCCE organizes workshop for political party youth activists

The workshop formed part of the activities to ensure peaceful elections on December 7

The Kwahu South Municipal Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) with support from the European Union (EU) has organized a day's workshop for 40 Political Party youth Activists.



The workshop formed part of the activities to ensure peaceful elections on December 7.



The overall goal of the workshop was to 'ensure a violent free election, transparent and peaceful political environment before, during and after the election'.



Among topics discussed at the workshop were; Public Order Act and Elections 2020, prospect and challenges, electoral offences and sanctions, overview of public elections regulations (C.I 127), code of conduct for political parties and vigilantism and related offences Act 2019.



The discussions were facilitated by the District Police Commander, the Municipal Electoral Officer and the NCCE Regional Director respectively.



There was a tone-setting with a film show at the beginning of the workshop, which emphasized the need for tolerance and peaceful coexistence.



Speaking on the theme, 'Empowering the youth to stand up for Ghana for a peaceful election 2020', Madam Ticklar Asante-Asiamah, the Municipal NCCE Director said the youth needed to be equipped with the basic knowledge and skills on non-violence to enable them participate effectively in the electoral process, hence the workshop.



She said the workshop was to sensitize activists on their roles towards ensuring peaceful election and engage them to identify their concerns and solicit their commitment towards a peaceful election.



Mr Alex Sackey, the Eastern Regional NCCE Director said the programme was being organized in 60 selected districts across the country and it was targeted at flashpoint constituencies or potential trouble spots.



He took participants through Vigilantism and Related Offences Act, 2019 where he entreated the youth to disband vigilant groups since it was against the laws of the land.



At the end of the workshop,participants presented a communique on their commitment to uphold peace before, during and after the election.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.