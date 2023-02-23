Kwabenya Queen mother hit back at Ga East MCE over her purported lies

Regional News of Thursday, 23 February 2023

Source: ALWGH.COM

The Queen mother of Kwabenya, NaaKorkor Dugbartey, has urged the Municipal Chief Executive for the Ga East Assembly, Elizabeth Kaakie Mann, to desist from peddling further falsehood about the relationship between the two .



Explaining her position, the Queen mother, said the relationship between she and the MCE, has not been a cordial one which is rising out of a number of past event and does not expect the MCE to paint a different picture in the public eye.



The reactions of the Queen mother is coming on the heels of an interview she granted an Accra-based Television station, Net 2 during which she claimed to be enjoying the support of the traditional rulers in the municipality .



Offended by her assertion of enjoying the support of the traditional rulers in the municipality, the Queen mother entreated the Ga East MCE, to tread cautiously, in order not to trigger the revelation of sensitive information, which might injure her reputation because her claim of having a good relationship with them is not true.



For example, the Queen mother revealed that the MCE, demolished her shop in an unwarranted demolition exercise and has since been asked by the Greater Accra regional Minister to rebuild the shop for her, but that has not been done.



According to the Queen mother, her pain is premised on the fact that she was instrumental in getting Elizabeth Kaakie Mann to be appointed as the MCE by financing her bid.



Aside from this, the Queen mother, recalled supporting the MCE with the printing of 250 T- shirts towards her bid to becoming an MCE.



The Queen mother who was speaking to a cross-section of Journalists, also threw an open challenge to the MCE for her to prove how she has enjoyed the support and cooperation of the traditional rulers.



To buttress her claim, the Queen mother additionally accused the MCE of bringing no development to Kwabenya and cannot, therefore be heard saying otherwise.



She said the MCE is using her office to amass wealth at the detriment of embarking on developmental projects and cannot be allowed to say things which are not true.



The reaction of Naa Dugbatey, follows a press conference by the Dome market women and traders, who called for the sack of the MCE over similar conduct.



The MCE, according to the Queen mother, has not organized a cleanup exercise since assuming office, which shows how she has not done much to bring development to the municipality.



She, therefore urged the MCE to put a stop to what she says are lies in order not to attract further wrath of the traditional rulers .