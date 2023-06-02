Kwabena Donkor reveals how Atta Mills' promise of a ministerial appointment pulled him into parliament

General News of Friday, 2 June 2023

Dr. Kwabena Donkor, former Power Minister and Member of Parliament (MP) for Pru East, has opened up about his entry into politics, revealing that he initially had no intention of becoming an MP.



According to him, it was Former President Atta Mills who convinced him to join parliament by promising to establish a ministry for petroleum.



In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb's Nimatu Yakubu Atouyese, Dr. Donkor explained that his career in government preceded his parliamentary role, having served in various government positions.



Becoming an MP was not part of Dr. Donkor's initial aspirations. He had aimed to serve at the national level through his roles in government.



It was Professor Mills who encouraged him to enter parliament, highlighting the potential establishment of a ministry for petroleum if he had been re-elected in 2012.



“In fact, I never wanted to be an MP, I have been in government longer than I have been in parliament, and I am in my third term as a parliamentarian.



“When Professor Mills became the president, he made me the Deputy Minister for Energy, it was from there that I left the ministry to go and establish the Petroleum Commission as the first chief executive of Petroleum Commission.



“Earlier I also became the first Chief Executive of BOST and so I have been in government earlier," he added.



Dr. Donkor's journey into politics showcases the influence and encouragement he received from influential figures like President Mills. Despite his initial reluctance, he has since served three terms as an MP, making significant contributions to the energy sector and national governance.



