Kwabena Agyepong talks about why he lost election to become NPP flagbearer in 2007

New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong has detailed his failed attempt in winning the party’s leadership position back in 2007.



Ahead of the 2008 presidential election held a fiercely contested flagbearer race which had 17 stalwarts of the party vying for the position.



In his own words, Kwabena Agyepong who placed 14th in the race “didn’t do well” even though he knew he “was not going to win but I also knew I was going to do well.”



In a recent interview with Delay, the former General Secretary of the ruling party said he saw the 2007 contest as an opportunity to sell his ideals aside from promoting healthy political competition.



“Politics is not winning; it is about competition. Just like the Olympic Games, the beauty is in the contest; competing, the spirit. The world is not all about winning but it’s about contributing your quota. And then also it allows people to know what you stand for. Every politician should have some core values which are the foundation on which you build your political career,” he said.



On what actually contributed to his defeat, Mr Agyepong said he failed to properly sell his ideas.



“I made some mistakes at the time. Back then, it was just ten executives from each constituency who voted so I decided to sell my message to just them without considering the members of the communities they live in. I had a very good message,” he stated.



However, he expressed confidence in his current agenda to win the party’s flagbearer position for the 2024 presidential election.



Kwabena Agyepong also promised to steer the affairs of the nation toward development if he becomes president.







