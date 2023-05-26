Kwabena Agyei Agyepong picks NPP flagbearer nomination forms

General News of Friday, 26 May 2023

Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a charismatic flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), made a significant move today, Friday, May 26, 2023, by officially picking the nomination forms for the NPP's Flagbearer position. This action solidifies his candidacy as the party's primaries approach.



As the former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyepong sees this as the beginning of a promising journey.



He envisions ushering in "A new dawn" on Ghana's political landscape, with a focus on restoring the cherished values of service, sacrifice, and selflessness, which he refers to as the Triple S Doctrine.



Kwabena Agyepong passionately expressed his commitment to transforming the country.



He pledges to eliminate wastefulness by leading a lean, effective, and efficient government that prioritizes meaningful development for underserved communities.



Addressing NPP delegates, Agyepong advised them to make thoughtful choices, seeking leaders with innovative ideas and a clear vision for the country's future.



He urged them to have faith in his capacity and determination to take the necessary difficult measures to reverse Ghana's economic decline.



He implored the delegates not to compromise their future for small gains, discouraging any monetary or material inducements.



Agyepong emphasized the urgent need to instill authenticity and substance in the country's political landscape.



Furthermore, he called on his fellow flagbearer aspirants to accept his proposal for an open debate.



He stated, "If you aspire to lead the people of Ghana, you should be humble enough to subject yourself to scrutiny by the people."



Finally, Agyepong expressed confidence that the National Executives and Elders of the NPP will ensure that the upcoming Presidential Primaries will bed conducted with fairness and equity, free from manipulation, coercion, and favoritism.



He emphasized the party's Code of Conduct and the need for utmost respect in this regard.



Agyepong encouraged party members to remain steadfast in upholding democracy and transparency, serving as a shining example to others.



