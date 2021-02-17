Politics of Wednesday, 17 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwabena Agyapong’s suspension yet to be lifted – NPP General Secretary

NPP former General Secretary, Kwabena Agyapong

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party [NPP], John Boadu, has disclosed that the party has not lifted the ban it placed on Kwabena Agyapong.



Mr Agyapong, along with the party’s former Chairman, Paul Afoko and Vice-Chair, Sammy Crabbe were suspended by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party for misconduct in 2015.



The former General Secretary was found guilty of violating Article 3(d) of the party’s constitution which directs members to publicly uphold the decisions of the party through various acts.



Mr Agyapong was also accused of engaging in “unilateral actions and activities without consultation of, or authorisation by NEC”.



However, reacting to reports that the ban has been lifted, John Boadu noted that although Kwabena Agyapong had officially written to NEC to lift his ban, the party executives are yet to meet and discuss the issue.



“Our former General Secretary has written to the party that he has been suspended indefinitely for some time now and he has been supporting the party on the grounds for some time now. He wants freedom because his time of suspension has elapsed,” John Boadu said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme on Tuesday.



According to the NPP General Secretary, he “will forward his request to the National Executives who took the decision for them to determine his status”.



After serving his suspension for 6 years, some party members have called on the NPP executives to pardon Kwabena Agyapong.



