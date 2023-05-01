Kusi Boateng suit: We shall not be silenced – Ablakwa says as court gives judgement on Tuesday

General News of Monday, 1 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, is taking inspiration from the scriptures on the eve of the judgment on the contempt of court application filed against him by the secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana, Reverend Kusi Boateng.



The High Court in Accra, according to Ablakwa, will deliver judgment on the suit, which seeks to imprison him.



In a Facebook post on Monday, May 1, 2023, the MP, quoting from the bible, said he cannot be stopped from speaking the truth.



“The much-anticipated Kwabena Adu Gyamfi/Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng’s final judgement on his contempt application demanding that I am committed to prison is scheduled to be delivered @ 9 am.



“1 Peter 3:14 [NIV], But even if you should suffer for what is right, you are blessed. “Do not fear their threats; do not be frightened." We shall not be silenced; neither shall we be intimidated. Truth Stands! For God and Country,” parts of the MPs.



Background:



The High Court in Accra adjourned the contempt hearing against the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, sine die.



The court, on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, commenced the hearing of a contempt application filed against the MP by the secretary to the Board of Trustee of the National Cathedral of Ghana, Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng, for his handling of a restraining order document issued by a court in Accra.



The MP was captured in a viral video throwing out a restraining order document from the secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana, Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng, who is also known as Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.



The High Court stated before adjourning the case that the Member of Parliament for North Tongue was not served with any contempt procedure as suggested.



According to the judge, Charles Gyamfi Danquah, documents procured by Ablakwa from social media cannot be accepted as a legal writ from the court.



“From the records before this court, the respondent has not been served with any contempt procedure, and the court has also not made any order for such a process. What learned counsel for the respondent procured either from social media or from learned counsel for the applicant cannot be taken as service of the contempt processes,” the sitting judge said.



Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of People and Places on GhanaWeb TV below:















IB/KPE