'KumePreko Demo': We won’t tolerate any act of violence – Organisers

General News of Saturday, 5 November 2022

Source: GNA

Organisers of “KumePreko” demonstration scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, November 05, have cautioned protesters against any act that will mar the essence of the demonstration.



The Organisers said they would not countenance any act of violence, warning they would round up any person or group of persons found engaging in such acts and hand them over to law enforcement agencies.



Addressing a news conference in Accra on Friday ahead of the demonstration, Nii Ayi Opare, Spokesperson of the Economic Fighters League and a member of the Organisers of the “Kume Preko” demo, gave the assurance that the protest would be peaceful.



The demonstration is to among other things, register displeasure over the prevailing economic difficulties as well as demand the resignation of the leadership of the Government.



Nii Opare said the Organisers had notified the Police as per the Public Order Act, and that demonstration routes had also been agreed on.



“Tomorrow’s demonstration is going to be a peaceful one and I want to place on record that, the youth of Ghana are law abiding and peace-lovers. No one has to look far from the three main demonstrations under ‘fix the country’ banner. All three that we’ve had were peaceful and without any incident with the police or without.



“To those few elements who are planning to use this demonstration to cause trouble, to engage in any violent activity whatsoever, this is not the space for you, indeed, you will be routed out by your own and handed over directly to the State institutions to take proper action against you,” he said.



Giving details about the agreed route, Nii Opare said the protesters would converge at the Obra Spot at Kwame Nkrumah Circle at 0700hrs, and march through the 28th February Road to Farisco Junction and then through the Liberia Road to the Independence Square.



Mr Martin Kpebu, the Lead Organiser, said the demonstration had become necessary due to the unprecedented economic hardship currently facing the country.



“It’s clear to you, I mean from the hardship we are all suffering daily, that this country is in an economic quagmire. We’re falling into a deep crater as a result of the reckless borrowing and other forms of mis-governance by President Akufo-Addo.



“We are dying. Citizens are dying, citizens can’t afford food, citizens are starving all because of mal-governance by President Akufo-Addo,” he said.



He asked the leadership of the government to step down, stressing that the prevailing economic challenges were enough reasons for the President and his Vice to resign from office.



“We can’t continue to have this family and friends business. We can’t afford it, not when citizens are dying over 50 pesewas. Now the price of koko has moved from one cedi to three cedis, boflot from one cedi to two cedis, a gallon of oil from GHS500 to GHS1200, and so on and so forth.



“Cement, yes before I forget GHS96 , how on earth? What have we done to deserve this, people of Ghana?”



“What have we done to deserve this? Why? Should we continue to allow this to happen? We can’t take it anymore. We can’t survive this for the next few years. The cause of the problem must leave, that is President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia,” Mr Kpebu said.



Mr Adib Saani, a Security Analyst and a member of the Organisers, stressed that under no circumstance should any protester be armed.



He also urged them to adhere to agreed routes for the protest and avoid confrontations with the security officials.