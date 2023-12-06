Kumbungu MP raises alarm on dwindling standards on quality of education in Ghana

General News of Wednesday, 6 December 2023

Professor Hamza Adam, Member of Parliament for Kumbungu has raised concerns over the alarming decline in the quality of education in Ghana.



Highlighting the mass withdrawal of students with low CGPA at UG and a lecturer's public concern about poor performance among seemingly high-achieving students, Prof. Hamza Adam expressed deep worry about the repercussions of the declining standards.



The MP, who also serves as a lecturer shared personal experiences of encountering subpar scripts from students with impressive entry qualifications.



"On October 6, 2023, the University of Ghana (UG) announced about the mass withdrawal of students with a CGPA below 1.00 in the Colleges of Basic and Applied Sciences, Education and Humanities, effective the 2023/2024 academic year. Again, a lecturer at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) not long ago publicly complained about the prevalence of poor performance among students with excellent grades in their WAEC results," the lawmaker noted.



He continued, "Mr. Speaker, even as a lecturer i have also experienced situations where very bad scripts have been spotted among students, who entered the university with very good results. Other stakeholders including civil society organisations, heads of schools, academics, among others have expressed similar sentiments regarding the dwindling of quality education in Ghana. To this end, it is critical stakeholders attention is drawn to such a fatal canker in order to find a lasting solution to it before the situation gets out of hand."



Prof. Hamza Adam also emphasized the far-reaching consequences on Ghana's socio-economic, cultural and developmental landscape.



"Governmental support for education professionals can further perform some magic and turnovers. There is the need for government to create an environment that encourages educational professionals to work diligently and contribute effectively to the improvement of the education sector.



Providing professionals with the necessary autonomy and freedom to implement innovative teaching methodologies and curricular developments can foster a culture of academic excellence and ensure the continuous enhancement of educational standards in Ghana."



