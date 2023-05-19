Kumawu bye-election: ‘Heavenly Father, please kill our MP so that my community will be fixed’ – Barker-Vormawor

General News of Friday, 19 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, a lead convener for the #FixTheCountry Movement, has reacted to the rapid rate of development projects and social interventions in Kumawu due to the ensuing parliamentary bye-elections.



In a tweet shared on Friday, May 19, 2023, Barker-Vormawor, was shocked at the number of projects that started in Kumawu because of the elections.



He prayed that his current member of parliament should die so that there would be a by-election for the problems in his community to be also fixed.



“Heavenly Father, When I see how you have blessed Kumawu, with roads, cups of rice and gari because of the coming by-election, I know that you can bless my hometown too.



“Please kill our MP so that my community hospital will be fixed. Please Kill him, so that we can also get tarred roads.



“If it is only one man that is stopping the progress of our community. Please give us a bye-election too, so that widows can also get two cups of rice,” parts of the tweet said.



Background:



Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin declared the Kumawu Constituency seat vacant following the demise of the Member of Parliament for the constituency, Philip Basoah.



Speaking on the floor of the House on March 31, 2023, the Speaker said “… we formally communicated to the chairperson of the Electoral Commission of this unfortunate demise of our colleague which has led to the occurrence of a vacancy in the House.”



The official communication was sent to the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) on March 31 by the clerk of parliament in accordance to Section 3 of the Republic of Ghana Amendment Act 1996 ACT 52.



The EC subsequently set Tuesday, May 23, 2023, as the date for the primaries.



View Oliver Barker-Vormawor's tweet below:





Heavenly Father, When I see how you have blessed Kumawu, with roads, cups of rice and gari because of the coming by-election, I know that you can bless my hometown too.



Please kill our MP so that my community hospital will be fixed. Please Kill him, so that we can also get… — Osagyefo Oliver Barker-Vormawor (@barkervogues) May 19, 2023

IB/WA