Kumawu by-election is the most peaceful ever in Ghana's history - Allotey Jacobs

Politics of Thursday, 25 May 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

The New Patriotic Party has retained their parliamentary seat at Kumawu in the Ashanti Region.



Their candidate, Ernest Yaw Anim, won the by-election in the Kumawu constituency by polling 15,264 representing 70.91% of the total valid votes cast as against the National Democratic Congress' Kwasi Amankwaa who had 3723 votes representing 17.29%.



The two independent candidates, Kwaku Duah with a bird as his symbol got 2,478 votes and the other Kwaku Duah with a hoe as symbol had 62 votes of the valid votes cast.



Discussing the aftermath of the by-election, Bernard Allotey Jacobs applauded the constituency and the Electoral Commission as well as the candidates for making the elections a success.



According to him, the Kumawu by-election is the most peaceful ever in the history of Ghana.



"It is the most peaceful by-election in this country. All our by-elections from 1992 to today are always characterized by violence," he said on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo'.