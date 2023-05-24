Kumawu by-election: We never shared cups of rice for votes – MP-elect

Politics of Wednesday, 24 May 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

The NPP parliamentary candidate for Kumawu Ernest Yaw Anim has refuted allegations that the NPP has sanctioned individuals in the viral videos distributing items such as rice, cloth, and other goods to influence voters in the upcoming Kumawu by-election.



According to him, the said videos are propaganda orchestrated by the opposition party.



He said it was a kind gesture some people in the constituency were doing for their mothers on the Mother’s Day celebration.



Speaking in an interview with OTEC FM extended programme in Kumawu Monday May 22, 2023, ahead of today’s by-election Mr Anim said he doesn’t see anything wrong with your people showing appreciation to their parents for all they are doing for them.



He explained that the NPP had no involvement in such activities and stated that the party’s approach to distributing items like rice would entail a more organized and inclusive method.



“What is wrong with people trying to honor their parents during such occasions?" he asked the programme’s host, Dr. Cash.



Rather, he said the hard work and track record of the late MP and the achievements of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will win the elections for them.



“NDC is behind this propaganda to give NPP a bad name but it won’t fly. We will retain the seat after the election,” he added.