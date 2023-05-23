Kumawu by-election: Watch how Asiedu Nketiah challenged EC officers over positioning of voting booth

Politics of Tuesday, 23 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, was not happy with the set-up for voting at one of the polling stations for the ongoing Kumawu by-elections.



In a viral video cited by GhanaWeb, Asiedu Nketiah can be seen challenging the officials of the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) over the position of the ballot boxes and voting booths.



He suggested that the set-up at the polling station would lead to interference in the voting process and therefore ordered the EC officials in charge to change the position of the booths and ballot boxes.



The EC officers of the EC, however, insisted the arrangement made was agreed upon by all the stakeholders at the polling station and were reluctant to change the position of their materials.



A compromise was reached after minutes of disagreements on what was to be done.



Watch a video of the incident below:







Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:











IB/WA