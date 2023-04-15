Kumawu by-election: NPP group threatens to work against the party if strangers contest

Politics of Saturday, 15 April 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

A group calling itself ‘The Agenda 80% for NPP’ in the Kumawu constituency has warned their party against any dubious plans that might mar the upcoming by-election in the constituency.



They said in a statement that “we shall work against the party if foreigners or strangers” are allowed to contest the election.



“We want the committee to note that we shall relentlessly work against the party if it allows anyone who is not a registered voter in the Kumawu constituency to contest in the primaries leading to the upcoming by-election at Kumawu.” Group leader, Martin Kwaku Adjei-Manu stated.



Below is the full statement



The Agenda 80% for NPP Group in the Kumawu constituency writes to warn any person or the vetting committee not to allow any “foreigners” or strangers to contest in the upcoming elections at Kumawu.



It has come to our attention that some persons who are not registered in any of our polling stations in the Kumawu constituency have picked forms and filed their nominations for the NPP primaries at Kumawu.



We want the vetting committee to know that our party constitution frowns on this attempt - and clearly states that any prospective applicant must be registered with the constituency for a minimum of 2 years.



We want to remind the party and the vetting committee to take into consideration Article 12 clause (4,5,6) within the party’s constitution and any attempt to accept or force a candidate who’s not registered with us will incur our wrath. We shall seek a court injunction on the primaries and further work against the party’s votes.



We also want the party to note that the NDC is only waiting for us to make that mistake and they will use it against us in the upcoming by-elections.



Also, if this due diligence is not done, it will affect our agenda to solicit 80% of votes for the NPP at Kumawu.



We thereby ask the rank and file- the vetting committee, the regional executives and the constituency executives to do the necessary checks to vet out all these foreigners who have picked nomination forms to contest at Kumawu.



We state again on record that, we shall seek a court injunction, demonstrate and work against the party if these foreigners are allowed to contest.



Signed

Martin Kwaku Adjei-Manu

Convener, Agenda 80% for NPP- Kumawu chapter