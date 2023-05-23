Kumawu by-election: EC reacts to pink sheet signed before end of voting

Politics of Tuesday, 23 May 2023

The Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) has reacted to a viral picture of a pink-sheet of the ongoing by-parliamentary by-election in the Kumawu constituency signed by polling agents and officers of the EC even before the end of voting and collation of votes.



Some members of the NDC have raised an alarm over the signing of pink sheets even though voting is ongoing.



An executive of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Nurudeen Hamidan, said that the party has since issued a warning to its party agent not to sign the pink sheet until voting ends.



Reacting to this in an interview on TV3, the Director of Electoral Services at the Electoral Commission, Dr Serebuor Quaicoe, stated that the officer of the EC was not diligent in the performance of her deputy.



He, however, indicated that it was the agents of the NDC and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who signed the pink sheet when the EC official in charge of the election at the polling station was attending to other issues.



He added that the said pink sheet has been replaced and the EC officials have been cautioned to carry out their roles diligently.



“I think that our officer didn’t do well because she should have paid attention for them to complete the portion she was talking of before she moved on to another issue.



“The other issue is that the agents too also didn’t do well because signing the results means that you have accepted the results when the ballot papers have not been counted so our officer didn’t do well, and the agents of both NPP and NDC also didn’t do well.



“It should be on record that it wasn’t one particular party agent that signed, both of them signed. We have replaced that sheet with another sheet,” the EC deputy chairperson is quoted to have said.



