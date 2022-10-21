Kumasi became 'borla' city after Kufuor left in 2008 – NAPO claims

General News of Friday, 21 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, alias NAPO, has restated why the New Patriotic Party, NPP, will forever remain the preferred party in the Ashanti Region.



He holds that it is often during the NPP’s era that the region known to be its electoral world bank gets needed development.



NAPO, while speaking at the flagging-off ceremony for work to begin on the Suame Interchange stressed that Asanteman had to be forever grateful to the party for its contributions to development.



“When Nana Addo speaks, people take him on, I want to tell all of you gathered here that if you need a government that will come and help Asanteman, it is the NPP.



“If God had allowed Nana Addo to succeed President Kufuor, Kumasi would have been known as the golden city. When that did not happen, we became known as borla city, there was refuse all over the place since Nana Addo came, have you seen the refuse?



“We shouldn’t show ingratitude, Asantes are grateful, let us not be ungrateful. Asante has good memories…,” he stated before adding: “it is based on this that we will continue to vote for the NPP till God descends from the heavens.



“I can say that anyone here who votes for the NDC does not mean well for Asanteman,” he added in a video clip sighted by GhanaWeb.



President John Agyekum Kufuor completed his second term in office in 2008 having taken office in 2000 from the late Jerry John Rawlings.



The election to replace Kufuor was between Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the late John Evans Atta-Mills. The latter contesting for the third consecutive time beat Akufo-Addo in a runoff vote.





Imagine what'd happen if this came from any NDC member of parliament from the Volta Region. Just imagine???? pic.twitter.com/kcaZDECInV — General Marcus! (@marcusadampah) October 20, 2022

