Kumasi-based journalist makes wild claims about Cecilia Dapaah, cites Addo Kufuor, Joseph Yamin as witnesses

General News of Sunday, 6 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A Kumasi-based journalist, Nana Frimpong Zeigah, has made a damning allegation against the former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah.



According to him, Cecilia Dapaah, in 2009, spewed lies about him to his political mentor, Dr Kwame Addo Kufuor in a bid to mar their relationship.



The case, he said, almost brought a bone of contention between him and Dr Kufuor.



Explaining what transpired in a video sighted by GhanaWeb, Nana Frimpong said he hosted a current affairs show at the time on Garden City radio where guests spoke on trending issues.



His guest, at the time, was NDC's Joseph Yammin.



The journalist stated that he received a call from Dr Kufuor who said he's been informed that Joseph Yammin had insulted him on his show.



While squashing those claims, the journalist said Dr Kufuor requested he brought the recording of the show to him in the house to verify the claims made against him.



Prior to that, he said Dr Kufuor had warned of cutting him off should it be true that his guest spoke badly against him and he [the show host] did not put in a word for him.



He said, "During my journalism career's early stages, I hosted a current affairs show on Garden City called 'Mpanyin Ashia'. One day after shooting the programme, Dr Kwame Addo Kufuor, my political mentor called and said he's heard that one Joseph Yammin had insulted him on my programme...so he'll take me out of his list.



"I got worried so I answered and said it is not true. He then requested that I brought the audio to him to listen so I did send it to him at his Kumasi residence at Patasi. That time, Madam Cecilia Dapaah was the Bantama Member of Parliament in 2009. I remember vividly that it was a Saturday evening around 8pm, when I got there, Dr Addo Kufuor asked why I couldn't defend him when he was being insulted on air and I told him, the person didn't say that," he stated.



The journalist said, "Then he said the person that gave him this information was Madam Cecilia Dapaah seated there so if I like, I should ask her. Madam Dapaah kept ranting and saying I should stop talking because it was true I looked on for Dr Kufuor to be insulted so I told them I brought the audio so I played it."



According to him, sleeping dogs were let to lie when the truth was brought to bear after Dr Kufuor listened to the audio while on his way to Accra.



Cecilia Dapaah has been in the news in recent times due to some stolen cash from her residence in Abelemkpe.



Two house helps of the former minister are facing charges before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly stealing an amount of $1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghanaian cedis.



The two, 18-year-old Patience Botwe and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei allegedly stole the monies and personal effects of the couple, between the months of July and October 2022.



Both are charged with one count of conspiracy to commit a crime and five counts of stealing US$1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghana cedis.



Cecilia Dapaah has also resigned as the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources after this scandal blew out of proportion.



ESA/KPE



