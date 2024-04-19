Kumasi: Works and Housing Ministry hands over 26 housing units to GIS

Regional News of Friday, 19 April 2024

Source: otecfmghana.com

The Minister of Works and Housing Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has revealed that a total of 70 housing units have been complete at the J. A Kuffour Housing project at Oyoko Akrofrom in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of the Ashanti



The remaining 30 housing units according to the Minister are at various stages of completion and will be finished soon and handed over to interested parties.



Meanwhile, 26 out of the completed housing units have been commissioned by the Minister.



This comes after the Ghana Immigration Service procured the 26 housing units for its officers.



Speaking at a short handing-over ceremony on Friday, April 19, 2024, Hon Kwadwo Oppong Nkrumah assured the government’s commitment to providing affordable housing for all particularly public servants.



According to him, the government would source both local and international funding to address the housing challenges in the country.



He revealed that the government through the State Housing Company (SHC) had also embarked on a systematic provision of housing units in different parts of the country.



Accordingly, he said, the company had constructed eight housing states across the country which has provided hundreds of houses for Ghanaians since 2017.



He added that the government will complete the affordable housing projects started under the Kufuor administration in Tamale and Koforidua.