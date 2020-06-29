General News of Monday, 29 June 2020

Source: 3 News

Kufuor touts Akufo-Addo a saint

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has heaped praises on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for their performance after just three-and-a-half years in government.



He said their telepathy is worth-emulating, hoping they will get four more years to add on to their achievements so far in government.



The former president was speaking over the weekend at the acclamation of the president by the National Council of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Aside that formality, Dr Bawumia was also overwhelmingly endorsed by the Council to partner Nana Akufo-Addo yet again into an election.



It is going to be a record fourth time the two will be on the ballot for Ghana, all things being equal.



In his address, former president admitted that he had harboured suspicion over the numerous promises made to Ghanaians by the two during the 2016 electioneering campaign given the four-year tenure for every government.



But he said the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia leadership has done a yeoman’s job so far despite the challenges.



“I wouldn’t say they are perfect,” he noted. “No. I don’t believe in perfection in humanity.



“I don’t subscribe to that but even as I admit they are not perfect, I tell you we have rate. In human affairs any leader that can achieve something like 70-80 per cent is almost like a saint.”



He said the NPP must build on the performance by the current leadership in order to sustain its grip on power.



“This leadership is really working towards realising very high degree of success for political leadership. And this is why I believe in the coming election…Ghanaians will not allow pettiness to divert us from the course.”





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.