Kufuor, other former Presidents’ name should be deleted from party records - MP

Politics of Monday, 19 April 2021

Source: Peace FM

The Member of Parliament for Wa West constituency, Peter Lanchene Toobu has urged the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to remove the names of former Presidents from their records.



This he claims will preserve their reputation and dignity.



His reaction follows former President John Agyekum Kufuor's response to claims made by Esther Nana Agyemang, a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). Click to read



Speaking to Adakabre Frimpong Manso on Neat FM's Me Man Nti programme, the Wa West MP said: "a good name is better than riches...I think after the two-term of every president, their names should be deleted from the party's records. He's no longer a party person because when you go back to the party, you reduce yourself....it's embarrassing to go back to party politicking after becoming a President and so statesmen like former President Kufuor is a Ghanaian and not an NPP member and must be given the respect he deserves".



Listen to him in the video below:



