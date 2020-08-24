Politics of Monday, 24 August 2020

Source: 3 News

Kufour rates NPP performance 70%

Former President, John Agyekum Kufour

Former President John Agyekum Kufour has rated the performance of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government 70 per cent.



“Everything considered…I will give them 70%,” he explained.



The former President believes the sound economic policies by the NPP alone should be enough to fight corruption in the country.



The NPP on Saturday launched its 2020 manifesto in the Central Region capital, Cape Coast, with a promise of several policies to be implemented should they win the 2020 elections.



Reacting to the policies that were outlined in the manifesto on Onua TV’s Maakye on Monday, August 24, the former president said “the free school and free water and electricity” alone should help fight corruption in the country.



He said in Twi that “the economy was bad when they took over from [John Dramani] Mahama but when you look at the performance so far, with the creation of the new regions; Ghana is better placed for development”.



Former President Kufour noted that “with the Covid-19 pandemic and how it has been managed…look at other countries like China, US, UK, and other big nations were scattered…but Akufo-Addo and his government has been able to manage it well and that leadership”.



Hails Akufo-Addo



He said: “I look at Akufo-Addo and asked, have you been given an injection to perform this way? Because looking at the development, it is marvelous”.



Mr. Kufour said “these good policies are helping because they did not meet money but they have made the market very positive for every Ghanaian”.



Corruption fight



On fighting corruption in the country, the former president said several policies should be taken into consideration.



“The accuser needs to be charged. The police will come in. The courts will come in. Judges and lawyers as well because we have laws in this country and all these should be taken into account”.



He said “if all the institutions such as police and courts are working, then we will not have challenges in fighting corruption”.



Mr. Kufour was of the view that “if there is poverty, it’s bad and the people will be corrupt. If people are hungry, if workers are being paid with meager salaries, there will be corruption but if the economy is good, no one will steal. No one will be corrupt”.



“We should consider all these when talking about corruption; else it will not be difficult to uproot corruption. I fought corruption.”





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.