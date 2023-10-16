Kubeasi Hene abducted by thugs in Kwahu Abetifi - A Plus alleges

General News of Monday, 16 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Kubeasi Hene in the Kwahu Abetifi community in the Eastern Region has allegedly been abducted from his home this morning by armed thugs.



The chief fell victim to this terrifying ordeal when a gang of assailants, armed with machetes and sticks, stormed his residence on October 16, 2023.



The abductors forcibly removed him from his home, leaving his family and the community in a state of distress.



A post by A Plus called upon the Ghana Police Service for aid.



"For your information, Ghana Police Service. Good morning A plus please help post this and help in any way you can. This is Kubeasi Hene at Kwahu Abetifi Eastern Region. Early this morning, he was taken by thugs from his home with machetes and sticks. We reported it to the Abetifi Police, but they said they can’t help. Please help get our father back," A Plus posted on his Facebook page.







NAY/OBG



