Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Source: Ghanaian Times

Krowor residents appeal to IGP to intensity patrols in the area

Inspector General of Police, James Oppong-Bonuah

Residents of the Krowor Municipality of the Greater Accra, have appealed to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr James Oppong-Bonuah, to take appropriate steps to intensity patrols, beef up security and protect lives and properties, in the area.



The residents, particularly those of Regimauel Gray Estates, have raised the alarm that they were living in a state of insecurity and fear as armed robbers continued to harass and attack them, using sophisticated means.



Some victims, who have fallen prey to the antics of the robbers, told the Ghanaian Times that they were terrorised in the evenings when traffic flow had reduced.



They said the robbers stood by the road well-dressed, armed with guns tucked under their dresses and knives that look like combs concealed in their hair and waited for potential victims.



Once the way was clear, they drew closer in a friendly manner towards victims, who include motorists and other road users, and engaged them in conversation.The residents said that as soon as the conversation begun, they robbed victims at gun point.



One of the victims(name withheld), told the Ghanaian Timesthat she was walking towards the Nungua Market around 8:00pm when a gentleman neatly dressed engaged her in a conversation as though he knew her.



She said two more men joined them, and one of them pulled a gun, pointed it at her and demanded her to hand over all her belongings.



Another victim (name withheld), said she complied with the request of the gang and handed everything, including her mobile phone to them.



She said that “The most astonishing aspect of the incident is that they warned me not to raise the alarm until they had left the scene or I risk being killed. As if hypnotized, I stood there in awe and watched them escape with my items.”



Similarly, James Boateng, who also fell victim to the criminals, said he was attacked while walking towards the nearest bus stop from church.



He said “While walking to the nearest bus stop, I realised two guys were walking behind me. One of them overtook me and blocked me from moving any further. The other person behind me came closer with a knife pointed at my side and ordered that I release my belongings to them.”



Mr Boateng said without any hesitation he released everything in his possession to the criminals and they fled.



But when contacted by Ghanaian Times on the issue, the District Police Commander for Nungua, Superintendent Abraham Apusyine, said the situation was yet to come to the attention of security personnel.



He said stressed that “Interestingly, none of the victims has come to lodge a formal complaint to us.”



