Krowor NDC Parliamentary Candidate pays last respect to Former BOST MD

The NDC Candidate, Agnes Naa Momo addressing mourners at the funeral

The Krowor NDC Parliamentary Candidate, Agnes Naa Momo Lartey graced the funeral grounds of the late BOST MD, George Mensah Okley on 9th August, 2020 to sympathise with the family and the NPP fraternity in Krowor.



Naa Momo was accompanied by some NDC party executives and well-wishers. The Occasion which was attended by several people from all walks of life saw The King of Nungua Traditional Council, King Odaifio Welentsi III in attendance.



In her speech, Naa Momo posited that before any party politics, there was Krowor. For that matter, George Mensah Okley AKA Makanaki as she affectionately called him contributed his quota not only for the NPP but for entire Krowor and Ghana at large.



She further indicated that the lives impacted by Nii Mensah in Krowor can be attested by many and his departure has created a vacuum.



She maintained that it’s not about how long you lived on earth, but how you impact society when you are alive. George Mensah Okley’s name will be mentioned for the lives he touched and transformed when he was alive.



Naa Momo admonished the family and sympathizers to calm down because it’s God who gives and the same God that takes. She reiterated that, if God didn’t allow his passing, Nii Mensah will still be alive.

