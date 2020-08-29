General News of Saturday, 29 August 2020

Krontihene of Akwamu Traditional Area accuses VRA of Nepotism

CEO of VRA, Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwah

The Krontihene of the Akwamu Traditional Area, Nana Asare Akowuah (III), has indicted officials of the Volta River Authority (VRA) of giving employment opportunities to their family and friends, neglecting the youth of Asuogyamang.



Speaking in Twi, the chief stated: “Those people at the VRA, they don’t employ our children and our nephews. They have taken the job as a family [business], when someone leaves, they bring their children, when someone leaves, they bring their nephew as a replacement”.



Nana Akowuah was speaking at Angel TV and Angel FM’s outdoor broadcast function at Atimpoku in the Eastern Region.



He was displeased that the youth and indigenes had been sidelined with the excuse that they don’t have the ‘technical know how’.



According to him, the Member of Parliament for Asuogyamang Constituency, Thomas Ampem Nyarko once remarked that, the youth of Akwamu lack the requisite qualifications to be employed.



While expressing displeasure at the comment, he charged the MP to eat back his words.



“Our current MP, Mr. Ampem made a remark that we [the chiefs] are unhappy about. He said when time is due for employment opportunities they don’t get people with qualifications in Akwamu”, he recalled.



He challenged the MP saying that it was previously that they lacked such competencies, but now they can provide whatever qualifications that are required currently.



The Krontihene took the opportunity to advise politicians to desist from electoral violence and call their followers to order as the nation nears the December 2020 polls.



Nana Asare Akowuah (III) further questioned the DCE, Samuel Kwame Agyekum, who was also present at the function about funds the assembly ought to give the chiefs to run the traditional council.



“The assembly is supposed to give us some funds to ran the traditional council, I want to ask the DCE that what offence has the Akwamu people committed that [they don’t want to release the funds]. Where is that money?”, he queried.



He concluded that when the Chief of Akwamu initiates a project, it is not funded by the assembly but rather the chief funds his own projects.

