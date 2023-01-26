Krofrom gang stabs man to avenge colleague’s attack

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 26 January 2023

A gang has reportedly killed a 30-year-old man popularly known as "Candy" at Krofrom in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region.



The Assembly Member for the area, Patrick Kwame Frimpong, said the deceased was murdered in retaliation for an attack on one of the members of the gang.



Patrick Kwame Frimpong said the deceased was stabbed multiple times during the attack, which occurred at about 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.



The classesfmonline.com report added that he was pronounced dead on arrival after he was referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.



The police have so far arrested two of the gang members to assist with investigations.



The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.



