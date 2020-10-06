Politics of Tuesday, 6 October 2020

Krobos give Naana Jane rousing welcome as she begins Eastern Region tour

A section of the crowd that welcomed Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate of John Dramani Mahama on Monday, October 5, 2020 began her 5-day tour of the Eastern Region with four constituencies as part of the National Democratic Congress’ election 2020 campaign.



Accompanied by some party executives including National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo; Deputy Campaign Manager, Alex Segbefia; party stalwart, Victor Smith, Former Finance Minister, Seth Terkper among other, Professor Naana’s visits to the Asuogyaman, Lower Manya Krobo, Upper Manya Krobo, Yilo Krobo And Okere Constituencies were met with rousing welcome by hundreds of enthusiastic party faithful who waited hours on end to receive the message of the NDC running mate.



The hundreds of supporters, mobbed her convoy along the principal streets where she made brief stops to address them before making her way to the rally grounds where several hundreds had sat in wait for several hours.



She also paid courtesy calls on the paramount chiefs of Anum, Boso and Manya Krobo Traditional Areas, the Divisional Chiefs of the Manya Krobo Traditional Area and the Chief of Asesewa.



She held mini-rallies at Anum-Boso, Juapong, Kpong, Agormanya, Kpongunor, Asesewa, Somanya and Asenema where she reiterated the commitment of the NDC to Ghana’s development with job creation and infrastructural development standing tall.



Describing the NDC manifesto as an all-embracing one, the NDC vice presidential candidate intimated that the party welcomed all manner of Ghanaians irrespective of their age, social standing, educational background, financial standing, etc. as the manifesto adequately catered for every Ghanaian.



To ensure that these ambitions are achieved, she urged the people to massively endorse Mr. Mahama and the NDC.



“If you look at our manifesto, if you ride okada, you’re in, if you engage in galamsey, you’re in, if you’re a farmer, you’re in, if you’re a nurse, you’re in, the youth are also in there,” the vice presidential candidate echoed.



Professor Naana maintained that voting for the NDC would ensure job provision, development and peace.



“We are voting for jobs, we voting for development, we are voting for peace, we are voting for someone who is not arrogant, we are voting for someone who will be sensitive to our plight,” she said to rapturous cheers from the supporters.



she outlined several developmental projects initiated by former President John Dramani Mahama including educational infrastructure, roads, electricity supply, water and ensuring peace and security and urged the people to rally behind the NDC for more development through its intended ‘BIG PUSH’ and unity.



With majority of the people in the Krobo communities engaged in trading, Professor Opoku Agyemang promised to upgrade major markets in the various communities including the Agomanya, Asesewa, Akateng and other markets to improve the socio-economic lives of the people.



She used the mini rallies to introduce the various NDC parliamentary candidates to the people and whipped up support for them by asking the voters to vote massively for them in the December elections to partner the flagbearer to ensure development of their respective constituencies.



National chairman of the opposition NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo said the NDC had a long standing relationship with not only the Krobos but all Ga-Adangme speaking communities in the Greater Accra and Eastern Regions as evident in the massive support demonstrated by the people, by continuously voting for the NDC.



He said past NDC governments had demonstrated their commitment to Krobos by consistently appointing Krobos to serve in its governments.



To buttress this point, Mr. Ampofo recalled appointments of several Krobos made by the erstwhile NDC administrations and accused the New Patriotic Party of sidelining party members of Krobo origin in its appointments.



He used the occasion to highlight some major manifesto promises of the NDC including free technical vocational education and subsidy of university education.

