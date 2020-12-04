Regional News of Friday, 4 December 2020

Source: Albert Kuzor, Contributor

Krachi West equips 119 PwDs

One of the beneficiaries (L) receiving an equipment from the Assembly

A total of 119 Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) in the Krachi West district of the Oti Region have received equipment worth thousands of cedis.



The equipment was procured from the District’s share of the Disability Common Fund, aimed at eradicating poverty among such persons, mostly those who are captured under informal employment in the district.



Equipping PwDs formed part of the government’s social intervention programmes to promote the welfare and give livelihood opportunities to them instead of physical cash that they used to be given.



The beneficiaries at a brief ceremony held at the Assembly on Wednesday, 2 December 2020, received various items including deep freezers, assorted provisions, popcorn machines, shoe sewing machine, barbering among the rest to support an income generating activities for them.



Speaking at the event, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the Krachi West, Osei-Nti Douglas said the selected beneficiaries were carefully shortlisted and interviewed by the Social Welfare department of the assembly and that there is no one who is due the opportunity was left out.



He urged the various beneficiaries to make positive use of the items this to realize the aim of supporting them with the equipment instead of cash, adding that no one should sell the item.



Mr. Osei-Nti however noted that, another set of shortlisted persons will be given their share of the equipment before the Christmas.





