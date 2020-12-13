Politics of Sunday, 13 December 2020

Source: myxyzonline.com

Krachi East: NPP doling out GH¢4,000 to NDC agents for pink sheets

Wisdom Gidisu is the MP-elect for Krachi East

Some officials of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) have began an exercise to reclaim most pink sheets from polling agents of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Krachi East constituency in the Oti Region in an attempt to overturn the results of the parliamentary elections, the NDC has claimed.



The party said the diabolic move to overturn the results of last Monday’s polls in favour of Michael Yaw Gyato, the incumbent NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for the Krachi East, is being led by one Dasievor Jacob who is the NADMO Coordinator for Krachi East.



The NDC candidate and former MP for the area, Wisdom Gidisu, told Power FM news that some of his agents informed him about the NPP’s clandestine activities Saturday morning.



“They are telling our agents that they are EC officials and they want the pink sheets to rectify a mistake they committed at the collation centre,” Mr Gidisu disclosed and accused the NPP of bribing his agents with GHS 4,000 each for the pink sheets.



He said Dasievor and the “fake EC officials” went to Kparekpare polling station and tried bribing one Kofi Boateng who was a polling agent on the day of the elections. At Dadoto polling station, Mr Gidisu said one Mathew who was also an NDC agent in the area was persuaded with GHS 4,000 to hand them the pink sheet.



After the polls on Monday. Mr Gidisu polled 20,364 while the NPP’s Gyato managed 19,837. Gidisu was eventually declared the MP-elect for Krakyi East.



Mr Gidisu has since led the agents to make an official complaint to the Police for further investigations. He said Dasievor and the men parading themselves as EC officials must be dealt with by the laws.



He went on to say the NPP “guys” were doing were on that exercise to get the NDC pink sheets and eventually challenge the election results in court in an attempt to overturn the results of the parliamentary polls.



The Presidential election results certified by the Electoral Commission (EC) have been challenged by the NDC, describing it as flawed.



Former President John Dramani Mahama, the Presidential Candidate of the NDC has announced that the party will challenge the results of the December 7 Polls in the Court of Law.



He said the results of the 2020 General Election, collated by its party from the pink sheets received by the party’s agents from the EC, indicated that his party won both the Presidential and Parliamentary elections.



The EC Boss, Jean Mensa, on Wednesday declared incumbent President Nana Akufo-Addo as the president-elect, having won with 6,730,587 votes, which she said represents 51.302 per cent of the total valid votes cast while Mr Mahama also got 6,213,182 votes, representing 47.359 percent.

