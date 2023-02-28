Krachi East: Four aspirants file to contest NDC primaries

Politics of Tuesday, 28 February 2023

Source: GNA

Four people have picked up nomination forms to contest the parliamentary slot on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Krachi East Constituency of the Oti Region.



The aspirants are the incumbent MP, Wisdom Gidisu, Kaledzi Mawuli, Building engineer and oil marketer, Henry Sarfo Asamani-Yiadom, Businessman, and Nelson Kofi Djaba, Businessman.



Sullemana Dramani, the Constituency Chairman, advised supporters of the aspirants to conduct a clean campaign and avoid using insulting words as that would not help the party.



He said while the supporters had the right to project their preferred candidate, this right did not give them the authority to use harsh words on other candidates.



He asked them to desist from defamation and open insults and to continue to be one, before, during and after the election.



He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that whoever emerged victorious after the primaries would need all the losers on board to win the 2024 elections.