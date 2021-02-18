Regional News of Thursday, 18 February 2021

Source: GNA

Kpone-Katamanso initiates ‘One Electoral Area-One Project’

MCE Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly, Solomon Tettey Appiah

Solomon Tettey Appiah, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly has initiated, “One Electoral Area- One Project Fund,” to assist Assembly Members to undertake specific projects within their electoral area.



Mr Appiah told the Ghana News Agency-Tema in an interview that the initiative would help accelerate development within the various electoral areas in conformity, the ruling New Patriotic Party believes in development.

He pledged to continue to work and connect with the appropriate authorities to ensure that Kpone-Katamanso received its due share of the national cake as far as development was concerned.



Mr Appiah noted that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was determined under this second-term mandate to accelerate develop initiated during the first-term mandate.



He added that the residents trusted the Assembly Members to play advocacy role in the development of their communities; and through the one electoral area one project fund, “we will ensure that we achieve our set target and objectives for which we serve the people.”



Mr. Appiah further revealed that plans were far advanced by the central government to fix most major roads within the Municipality.