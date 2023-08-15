Kpone Katamanso commercial drivers strike over bad roads

Regional News of Tuesday, 15 August 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Commercial drivers at Kpone Katamanso in the Greater Accra region have embarked on a sit-down strike.



The drivers, who ply their trade on the roads around the Kpone Katamanso Municipality, including Kpone Barrier, Michael Camp and Saki Bediako, embarked on a sit-down strike on Monday, 14 August 2023, to register their displeasure with government over the poor state of roads in the community.



Passengers have been left stranded while the commercial drivers have also prevented other road users from plying the road.



The drivers have hinted at plans to continue with the sit-down strike until they see work begin on the roads.



According to the Assemblyman for Mlitsakpo, Isaac Newton Tetteh, it does not look like government has plans of fixing the roads, despite being told by the authorities that the contract has been awarded to a contractor.



This, he noted, fueled the anger of the drivers and residents.