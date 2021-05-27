Kpone-Katamanso begins 2021 Citizenship Week Celebration

Regional News of Thursday, 27 May 2021

Source: GNA

The Kpone-Katamanso directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has begun the 2021 Citizenship Week Celebrations in the municipality.



As part of activities to commemorate the week, the NCCE in Kpone has rolled out sensitization exercise in some selected schools within the municipality on the responsibilities of citizens as enshrined in the 1992 Constitution.



Mr Seth Sotie, Kpone-Katamanso Municipal NCCE Director, told the Ghana News Agency in Kpone that the 2021 Citizenship Week Celebrations is on the theme: “We are one, Ghana first.”



The theme seeks to emphasise the Nation as paramount before any other consideration.



He stated that the theme enjoined the citizenry to take appropriate measures to foster the spirit of loyalty to Ghana.



He said Ghanaians were obliged to promote peace and unity in their undertakings to foster national cohesion.



The Municipal NCCE Director explained that the youth must take inspirations from the Ghana National Anthem, and the Youth Anthem which demanded of them to stand up for mother Ghana in all their endeavours.



The Kpone-Katamanso NCCE has earmarked some 50 schools, including private and public schools within the Municipality for the 2021 citizenship week celebrations.



Thirty schools would receive copies of the 1992 Constitution as part of activities to mark the week-long Citizenship celebration.